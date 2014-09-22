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Southern Cal's Steve Sarkisian believes Heads Up enhances safety

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 05:40 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Medical Xpress announced that Dr. Gail Rosseau, who is on the board of directors for USA Football, is the lead guest editor for a publication that looks at the history of concussions, including new research.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

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