Southern Cal's Steve Sarkisian believes Heads Up enhances safety

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Conquest Chronicles featured USC football coach Steve Sarkisian's video that promotes the Heads Up Football program.
- WFSB-TV in Hartford, Conn., reported on a West Hartford youth league that has assuaged some parents' fears with concussion training.
- Medical Xpress announced that Dr. Gail Rosseau, who is on the board of directors for USA Football, is the lead guest editor for a publication that looks at the history of concussions, including new research.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor