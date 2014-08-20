Southeastern Conference partners with Heads Up Football program

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
The Southeastern Conference, considered by many to be the nation's premier college football conference, announced this week that it is endorsing the Heads Up Football program.
"Passion for football runs deep through coaches, players and fans within the Southeastern Conference." SEC commissioner Mike Slive told USA Football. "USA Football's Heads Up Football program establishes important standards for health and safety that youth leagues and high schools can incorporate to create the best environment for young athletes and learn to play and enjoy a great team sport."
The partnership with the SEC gives USA Football agreements with all of the five major NCAA Division I college football conferences. The Atlantic Coast Conference also announced a partnership this summer. Previously, the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences endorsed the program.
"The health and safety of every young football player is our No. 1 priority, and the Southeastern Conference shares in that commitment by endorsing our Heads Up Football program," USA Football executive director Scott Hallenbeck said. "Commissioner Slive and each of the SEC's universities partner with us to further advance a better and safer game for young athletes who enjoy the fun, fitness and other rewards gained by playing this exceptional game. We value the SEC's trust and continued leadership for the betterment of our children."
The SEC's partnership with the sport's governing body will include public service announcement videos with coaches and officials, youth clinics and Heads Up Football events.