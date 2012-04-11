South Alabama coach, ex-NFL player Crain found dead at home

Published: Apr 10, 2012 at 09:49 PM

MOBILE, Ala. -- South Alabama associate head football coach Kurt Crain was found dead at his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner said Tuesday. He was 47.

An autopsy would likely be performed on Wednesday, said Baldwin County Coroner Stan Vinson. Spanish Fort police discovered Crain's body on Tuesday afternoon, according to a university news release.

Crain joined the South Alabama staff in 2008, working with inside linebackers.

"We've lost a great man, coach and mentor at the University of South Alabama," Jaguars coach Joey Jones said in a university release. "In my opinion, Kurt was one of the best overall coaches I've ever seen. He cared about the players, they respected him greatly, and he was a tremendous football coach and motivator."

Crain was an Associated Press All-American linebacker at Auburn in 1987, and his 168 tackles from that season still ranks second on Auburn's single-season charts. Crain was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference pick after leading the Tigers in tackles in 1986 and 1987.

Crain was drafted by the Houston Oilers and spent two seasons in the NFL with the Oilers and Green Bay Packers.

