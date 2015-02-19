Sources Tell Us: What we heard on Day 2 of scouting combine

The skinny: We're not certain how Arians has known Winston since he was a freshman at Hueytown (Ala.) High School, but we'll take him at his word. This has definitely been the theme at the combine this week, with team representatives lining up and freely vouching for Winston's character. "Good kid" is not to be confused with terribly immature person, which Winston is. Even if teams feel good with their security checks on Winston, immaturity issues can last a long time (ask the Cleveland Browns) and have a detrimental effect on the entire team. And if there's one position that maturity is a must, it's quarterback. Winston will have to convince the team that takes him, starting with interviews this week at the combine, that he's learned his lesson and that those days are in the past.