Sources Tell Us: What we heard on Day 1 of scouting combine

The scoop: "They've put out a lot of good football players for a small, lower-level play; that conference has. Certainly there's a learning curve they all go through, but I don't think it's as drastic as some may (think). They play at a high level. They won five national championships in a row, and Carson was a part of four of those. He's a good football player. He's got the stature you're looking for. He's got the intelligence you're looking for. There are so many positives to draw from. Now, how ready is he going to be when he gets to the league? I think there will be a learning curve, but there is for everybody at that position." -- 49ers GM Trent Baalke on North Dakota State's Carson Wentz going from the FBS to the NFL.