Sources: Chargers expect holdout Merriman to report soon

Published: Aug 11, 2010 at 01:32 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Outside linebacker Shawne Merriman is expected to report to Chargers training camp within the next few days, sources close to the team said Wednesday.

However, Merriman refuted that he will show up soon.

"All reports of me reporting to camp this weekend would come from the team 'San Diego Chargers' not 'sources,'" Merriman wrote on his Twitter page.

La Canfora: Time for solutions

The Chargers face quite

the conundrum with three star players holding out because of their contracts. Jason La Canfora offers his take on what San Diego should do. More ...

A source close to Merriman also denied a report that the linebacker will join the Chargers this weekend, telling NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the situation isn't resolved.

Merriman is one of three Chargers who haven't come to camp. The others are wide receiver Vincent Jackson and offensive tackle Marcus McNeill, each of whom is seeking a pay increase.

If Merriman reports to the Chargers, he would sign a one-year, $3.269 tender offer that the team made to him after he became a restricted free agent.

Merriman has told The San Diego Union-Tribune that he doesn't merely want to be "a guy" on the Chargers' defense, but someone around whom the unit is built. Someone close to the situation said that wouldn't be the case, though, as the Chargers continue to groom second-year pro Larry English, who has taken Merriman's place in the lineup in camp drills, as the eventual replacement.

Sources close to the team said the Chargers are expecting to begin the regular season without Jackson and McNeill and likely play more than half of the schedule without them. They are expected to report in mid-November, the latest possible date that would allow them to earn an accrued season so they would qualify for unrestricted free agency and increase their pension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW