Source: Steelers RB Mendenhall out for playoffs

Published: Jan 02, 2012 at 10:29 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers journey through the playoffs won't include running back Rashard Mendenhall.

A person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press that Mendenhall has a torn ACL in his right knee and is out for the entire postseason. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an official announcement about Mendenhall's status.

The severity of the injury was first reported by ESPN.com and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mendenhall hurt the knee while being tackled late in the first quarter of Sunday's 13-9 victory over Cleveland. He did not return and coach Mike Tomlin said after the game the injury was "not good." Mendenhall will have surgery before the end of January.

Second-year back Isaac Redman and rookie John Clay will fill in when the Steelers face Denver in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday.

