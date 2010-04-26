Source: Steelers extend McFadden's contract through 2012

The Pittsburgh Steelers have extended Bryant McFadden's contract, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The Steelerstraded for the cornerback from Arizona during the draft and have extended him through 2012. He will earn $7.5 million over the three years, according to the source.
The club was in need of a cornerback and it brought back a player it knows very well.
McFadden spent the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh and was the starting cornerback on the Steelers' 2008 Super Bowl-winning team. He didn't fare so well in his lone season in the desert, finishing with 69 tackles and no interceptions.