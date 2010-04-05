Source: 'Skins, McNabb interested in exploring a contract extension

Now that the Washington Redskins have completed a trade for Donovan McNabb with the Philadphia Eagles, could a new long-term deal be the next move?
McNabb, who is entering the final year of his contract, has had no substantive discussions about signing an extension with the Redskins to this point, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
However, sources also indicated that the Redskins would like to lock up McNabb for the future, and although nothing is imminent, the sides will discuss the matter this offseason. McNabb is also said to have interest in exploring that option, a source told La Canfora.
Speaking to the Washington Post on Monday, McNabb's agent, Fletcher Smith, indicated his client is open to remaining in Washington beyond just the 2010 season.
"I don't know if it will happen, but I would say I'm hopeful or optimistic that a deal will get done" Smith told the Post. "Usually when you have a trade of this magnitude, teams want to get an extension done because of the commitment they've made to acquire the player. The trade was just consummated, and my first goal was to make sure the trade happened, so that's where my focus has been.
"Donovan's desire was to play for the Washington Redskins, that's happened, and he's very happy it happened. The next step would be to see about that [a contract extension], so we'll see."
McNabb, who was traded for two draft picks (the 37th overall pick in 2010 and either a third- or fourth-round pick in 2011), will be introduced at a press conference Tuesday at noon ET.
The rare deal between division rivals appeared to work for all parties involved.
Reid said the possibility McNabb could refuse to go to another team or decline to extend his contract was not a factor.
"Donovan would've played anywhere because that's the kind of person he is," Reid said. "He's happy to be there."
"The outcome was the desired outcome," said Smith. "Donovan has a lot of respect for the other teams involved in the process, and I won't reveal them for many reasons, but when we sat down and reviewed all the opportunities, we believed Washington provided the best one because of the offense [Coach Mike Shanahan] had in Denver, his relationship with John Elway and the Super Bowls. It just made the most sense for Donovan, at this stage of his career, to be with a coach like Mike Shanahan."
Smith was referring to the West Coast offense McNabb ran in Philadelphia, similar to the one Elway played in under Shanahan with Denver.
In that system, the Eagles were 92-49-1 in regular-season games that McNabb started and 9-7 in the playoffs.
McNabb overcame numerous injuries and controversies throughout his career, including criticism from Rush Limbaugh and a feud with former teammate Terrell Owens. He sustained injuries that ended his regular season in November in 2002, 2005 and 2006. McNabb missed a total of 24 games because of injuries. The Eagles were 14-10 in those games.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.