Source refutes reports of Taylor failing combine physical

Published: Apr 17, 2011 at 04:34 PM

Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor didn't fail a physical at the NFL Scouting Combine because of an issue with his feet, a league source said Sunday.

There have been reports that Taylor has slipped down some teams' draft boards because he has bones growing together in his feet. But the MRI conducted by the San Francisco 49ers at the combine in February didn't reveal any red flags, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Taylor is drawing attention from teams selecting in the second half of the first round and is considered by many as the best pure nose tackle in the draft. He's being considered by both 3-4 and 4-3 teams and possesses the rare size and natural brute strength that NFL front offices seek in a potential 3-4 nose tackle or two-gapper.

Taylor has been invited to the April 28-30 NFL draft at New York's Radio City Music Hall, according to a league source, and is expected to attend.

