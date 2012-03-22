Source: Jets looking into trade options for QB Stanton

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 08:01 AM

A person familiar with the New York Jets' plans says the team is trying to trade quarterback Drew Stanton.

Brooks: Tebow makes Jets better

Even as a part-time player, Tim Tebow will make the Jets better, and Bucky Brooks provides three reasons why. More ...

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team hasn't announced its plans.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that Stanton was considering asking for a trade or his release following the Jets' acquisition of Tim Tebow.

Stanton signed a $1.25 million, one-year deal last week to be Mark Sanchez's backup, but the Tebow deal has relegated Stanton to another third-string job. He left the Detroit Lions for a chance to be a No. 2 QB after sitting behind Matthew Stafford and Shaun Hill.

New York sent fourth- and sixth-round picks to Denver for Tebow shortly after signing Sanchez to a three-year extension.

Stanton has played in 12 games, including four starts, since being drafted in the second round five years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

