Source: Giants' Manning developed stress reaction in injured foot

NEW YORK -- Giants quarterback Eli Manning has developed a stress reaction in his right foot that could eventually lead to further injuries which might sideline him indefinitely.
A person familiar with Manning's injury told The Associated Press about the latest problem Sunday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not officially confirmed the problem.
Manning has suffered from plantar fasciitis since hurting his foot against Kansas City on Oct. 4. The stress reaction is not an unexpected development, but the team wants to prevent a stress fracture that could end Manning's year.
