Source: Bills' Gailey wants Lynch to 'get on board' with his program

Both were at the Bills' practice facility during organized team activities last week, yet they supposedly never spoke with each other. In fact, they have yet to meet because Lynch is refusing to participate in voluntary practices, which is his way of protesting the fact that the Bills haven't traded him. Meanwhile, Gailey is refusing to make a special effort to have an audience with Lynch because, according to NFL sources, he doesn't want to give into what he sees as Lynch's petulance and make the running back believe he can operate by a different set of rules than the rest of the team.