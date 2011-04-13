Sounds crazy, but Bengals' best pick at No. 4 might be no pick

I probed several agents for how they would respond if one of their clients ended up on the wrong end of a "skip the pick" scenario. They agreed that while the natural inclination would be to try to get the kind of contract the team would have had to deliver with its original pick, it would be a tough sell to an owner gutsy enough to do it in the first place. One agent actually went so far as to endorse the strategy, saying he believed certain teams would be smarter and benefit potentially greatly by skipping several picks. Two other prominent agents agreed they didn't think a player and agent would have much leverage in an instance such as this.