Sorry, Commish, promise I'll do better next week

» I think I'm in good shape with Seattle's Mike Williams (or should I say, "Pacific Northwest Williams," not to be confused with "Gulf Coast Williams?") as my third or fourth option at wide receiver, if only because Matt Hasselbeck has no one else to throw the ball to. And besides, if you aren't charmed by the story of a former number-one pick who got run out of the league for being fat, then came back years later to join his college coach who fled the program five minutes before it was put on probation, well, then you just ain't human.