Sore shoulder keeps Bengals CB Pacman Jones out of practice

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 11:51 AM

CINCINNATI -- Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones missed practice on Wednesday because of a sore shoulder, hurt while making a block on an interception return during the Cincinnati Bengals' 15-10 win over Baltimore.

Jones had one of Cincinnati's four interceptions, his first since 2008 with the Cowboys. Jones was out of football last year, but the Bengals gave him a chance to revive his career as their No. 3 cornerback.

Defensive ends Tank Johnson and Frostee Rucker missed practice with toe injuries. Defensive end Antwan Odom was limited by a sprained left wrist that was in a hard cast. Receiver Terrell Owens was limited by a sore back but expects to play Sunday at Carolina.

