Sore shoulder keeps Bengals CB Pacman Jones out of practice

CINCINNATI -- Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones missed practice on Wednesday because of a sore shoulder, hurt while making a block on an interception return during the Cincinnati Bengals' 15-10 win over Baltimore.
Defensive ends Tank Johnson and Frostee Rucker missed practice with toe injuries. Defensive end Antwan Odom was limited by a sprained left wrist that was in a hard cast. Receiver Terrell Owens was limited by a sore back but expects to play Sunday at Carolina.
