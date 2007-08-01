Sore knee may keep Parker out of Hall of Fame game

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) -Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker missed practice for the second day in a row Wednesday because of a sore knee and is not expected to play in the Hall of Fame exhibition game Sunday night.
Parker has some swelling in his left knee and the Steelers are going to be cautious with their top running back.
Parker was a Pro Bowl back last season while rushing for 1,494 yards, the third-highest total in team history. His 75-yard touchdown run was pivotal in the Steelers' 21-10 victory over Seattle in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.
The Steelers' Hall of Fame game against New Orleans in Canton, Ohio, will begin the NFL's preseason schedule.