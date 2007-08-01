Sore knee may keep Parker out of Hall of Fame game

Published: Aug 01, 2007 at 07:40 AM

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) -Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker missed practice for the second day in a row Wednesday because of a sore knee and is not expected to play in the Hall of Fame exhibition game Sunday night.

Parker has some swelling in his left knee and the Steelers are going to be cautious with their top running back.

Parker was a Pro Bowl back last season while rushing for 1,494 yards, the third-highest total in team history. His 75-yard touchdown run was pivotal in the Steelers' 21-10 victory over Seattle in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The Steelers' Hall of Fame game against New Orleans in Canton, Ohio, will begin the NFL's preseason schedule.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to free agency news and Cameron Heyward joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW