Sore knee hinders Calvin Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Decepticons defeated the Autobots 28-24 at Ford Field on Sunday, but Megatron didn't look like his usual otherworldly self.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Detroit Lions' 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks from Week 8 on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Football fans, fantasy and otherwise, have been flabbergasted the past several weeks while watching the usually sure-handed Calvin Johnson struggle. Johnson caught just three balls for 46 yards Sunday against a stout Seattle Seahawks secondary. He also dropped two passes, including a wide-open, would-be touchdown pass in the final minute.
Johnson said his sore knee contributed to the drop.
"I just have to get my head around," he said, according to MLive.com. "I didn't come out of my break like I wanted to. It's tough to stick my foot in the ground with my knee hurting, but that's not (an) excuse."
With Nate Burleson out for the season with a broken right leg, Megatron said neither he nor the Detroit Lions could afford for him to sit out, even after a big third-quarter hit where he fell on his back after having his legs taken out from under him while going over the middle.
"I tried to recoup, tried to get everything back, but I really couldn't come out," Johnson said. "We're down in receivers. We had three, maybe four guys active. (Brian) Robiskie is still learning the playbook and stuff, so it was tough."