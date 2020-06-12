Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort

Sony Michel is on the mend.

The running back underwent surgery on his foot in May in a procedure to help relieve discomfort, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. His timetable for return is not yet known, Giardi added.

ESPN first reported the news.

Michel's second professional season wasn't quite as effective as his first, nor was it as successful from a team perspective. After filling a key role for a Patriots team that went on to win a Super Bowl in the 2018 season, Michel averaged half a yard less per carry in 2019. New England's rushing attack went from 20th in yards per attempt to 25th during that span, and the drop-off was even more drastic in the second half of last season, in which the Patriots' offense entered a rut from which it never escaped.

Michel emerged as a lead back for a team that had been employing a committee approach for the last few seasons, but Michel's foot operation might lead to more of a committee approach again in 2020. Michel's history of knee issues and this latest foot ailment could force the Patriots to lessen his load. With James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and 2019 draft pick Damien Harris on the roster, New England has the players to do so, though that will place more responsibility on Harris, who has played in only two NFL games.