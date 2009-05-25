Son of Steelers' Harrison to remain in hospital for precautionary reasons

Published: May 25, 2009 at 08:59 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The agent of Steelers linebacker James Harrison says the player's young son is doing fine after an attack by a pit bull but may remain in a Pittsburgh hospital another day or two.

James Harrison, LB
Pittsburgh Steelers

2008 Statistics
Tackles: 101

Sacks: 16

Forced Fumbles: 7

Harrison's family had hoped that 2-year-old James Harrison III would be released on Monday, but Harrison's agent, William Parise, says the hospital is being cautious about any possible infection concerns. Parise says there don't appear to be any complications.

Parise says the boy was bitten on the thigh after his mother let the dog out of its pen on Thursday afternoon. Also hurt were the woman and the player's massage therapist, who Parise says needed three stitches.

The hospital has declined comment, saying the family has asked that no information be released.

Parise said Harrison was not home at the time, but was nearby and alerted after the dog attack.

The dog was removed by an animal control agency.

Burt Lauten, spokesman for the Steelers, said the team is "aware of this unfortunate situation. We express our concern for his family and hope that everyone involved makes a complete recovery."

A Franklin Park police spokeswoman said on Friday that police are not commenting because the incident remains under investigation.

Harrison lives about 15 miles north of the city.

Parise said Harrison has not had trouble with the animal in the past.

"I've been with that dog personally; he's a wonderful animal," Parise said.

Parise said he doesn't know why the boy's mother let the dog out of the pen, other than to say he believes it was for a routine reason such as feeding or to care for the animal. The boy's mother does not live at the house, Parise said.

"There's no reason to believe that this is anything other than something that sometimes happens to children," Parise said. "The child should be fine."

Harrison is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and scored on a 100-yard interception return in the team's 27-23 victory over Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII. He made headlines for declining to join the Steelers on a White House visit on Thursday, though he passed up the same opportunity after the Steelers beat Seattle in Super Bowl XL in 2006.

In 2006, then-Steelers linebacker Joey Porter was cited by police in Pine Township, another suburb north of Pittsburgh, after two of his dogs got loose and killed a miniature horse on a nearby farm. Northern Regional Police said then that Porter's dogs were licensed in his hometown of Bakersfield, Calif., but not in Allegheny County.

A woman who lives a few houses down from Harrison said his dogs are well-behaved and cared for and are not a problem for neighbors.

"I jog and I run past his house every day and I have never had any problems with that dog whatsoever," said Marissa Posteraro, 19. "I have never seen the dog or heard the dog bark or whatever so I was very surprised to find out that happened."

"The dog is very well kept. It's never gotten loose before that I know of," she said.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

The New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the officially injury designations for each game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams

The star power in the NFL postseason makes the tournament must-see TV, but these games are routinely decided by lesser-known playmakers who rise to the moment. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks spotlights one X-factor for each of the 14 playoff teams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE