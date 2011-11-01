 Skip to main content
Son of former NFL QB Erik Kramer dies; officials cite alcohol

Published: Nov 01, 2011 at 12:05 AM

Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer's son, a backup quarterback for Thousand Oaks High School in suburban Los Angeles, apparently died in his sleep Sunday at a friend's home, the Ventura County Star reported.

"He reportedly went to sleep and did not wake up. Although the cause of death isn't official, initial indications suggest his passing was due to alcohol poisoning," school officials said in a statement Monday.

Griffen Kramer, 18, was found dead Sunday morning at the friend's Agoura Hills home, said Lt. Cheryl MacWillie of the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The coroner's office had not yet completed its investigation of the death, MacWillie said.

Kramer was a senior who transferred from Agoura High to Thousand Oaks High before his junior year. His father spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears, starting 46 games from 1994-98. Erik Kramer ended his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers in 1999.

The younger Kramer was with the Lancers football team Friday night when it lost to St. Bonaventure High School at Ventura College.

"I've spoken to a number of players and they've indicated to me that the best way to honor Griffen is to continue practicing and playing the games with their best effort," Thousand Oaks High principal Lou Lichtl said. "He wouldn't want it any other way."

