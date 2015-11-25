'Someone you should know': Youth safey coach Megan Disney

"Someone You Should Know" is a ongoing series featuring a representative from the football community. Each guest will answer questions about youth football health and safety. This week's guest is Megan Disney, football mom and Player Safety Coach for Mountlake Terrace Youth Athletic Association (MTYAA) Jr. Football in Washington.
1. Can you provide some background on yourself and your role with your football team?
Hi! My name is Megan Disney. I am a wife and stay-at-home mom of three kiddos ages 6, 10 and 15. We live in Mountlake Terrace, near Seattle. My husband is the president of MTYAA Jr. Football, and this was my first year as an assistant coach for our pee-wee team. We've adopted USA Football's Heads Up Football program, and in addition to serving as an assistant coach, I've served as the Player Safety Coach for our program the past two years. I also help with whatever was needed, such as sending emails, bringing oranges, running agility and tackling drills, and keeping game stats. It's so much fun!
2. Can you elaborate on your role and responsibilities as a Player Safety Coach?
Our league has been involved with USA Football and the Heads Up Football program for three seasons now. The last two years I was nominated as our program's Player Safety Coach. As part of my training in becoming a Player Safety Coach, I took part in an all-day training session, where we learned a variety of health and safety topics, such as: safer tackling techniques that aim to reduce head contact, concussion recognition and response, helmet and gear fittings and medically endorsed protocols for heat, hydration and sudden cardiac arrest. After my training, I went back and had a coaches meeting to go over safety protocols and tackling techniques. USA Football runs these classes for junior- and high-school programs; they also lead a protection tour for youth. I've learned so much by going to these classes -- it's a great way for moms to get involved.
3. As a coach, what was your favorite part of the season?
My favorite thing with our team was how close all of our players and coaches became. We only had 16 boys, and they all got along so well. We really became like a family. As the Player Safety Coach, I got tickets for our whole team and their families to go to a preseason Seahawks game. That was a great bonding experience to kick off the season. When we didn't make the playoffs, we had a team dinner instead so we could all be together. The bond among the players and coaches was strong, and it showed on the field, too.
4. As a football mom, do you ever have concerns about letting your kid play football?
Of course I was nervous, but I also know the training and certification the coaches go through to keep the players as safe as possible. My son has been coming to football games since he was 2 years old and has been ready to go ever since. He lives and breathes football, just like his dad. It's been really fun to watch him learn the game and enjoy playing it.
5. All players and parents experience losses and wins. How do you help your child through the tough losses?
My team had a 3-5 record. The wins were obviously fun, but the boys still had a good time when we lost. They had positive attitudes, and we would take what we learned from one game and work on it during the week to be better prepared for the next game. Even when we didn't make the playoffs, we practiced the following week just so that they could play more. I love their spirit and heart. They just love the game. My son's team record was 8-1, so he did have one loss to deal with. The boys were so sad, but they came away from that game stronger and won their next game by just having fun.
6. How do you help your child balance the rigorous time commitment that comes with playing sports?
The way we help balance football time with school and life is by limiting practice to only three days a week. Also, my kids need to have homework and chores done before sports practices.
7. As a mom, what was your favorite memory from watching your kid play?
My favorite memory from watching my son play was his progress throughout the season. In the first game, he was very tentative about tackling and getting tackled. In the last game of the season, he was fearless. They played in a literal mud bowl, and he was chasing after the other team, making tackles and getting completely filthy. It was very fun to watch and fun for him to play.