'Someone you should know': Youth safey coach Megan Disney

My team had a 3-5 record. The wins were obviously fun, but the boys still had a good time when we lost. They had positive attitudes, and we would take what we learned from one game and work on it during the week to be better prepared for the next game. Even when we didn't make the playoffs, we practiced the following week just so that they could play more. I love their spirit and heart. They just love the game. My son's team record was 8-1, so he did have one loss to deal with. The boys were so sad, but they came away from that game stronger and won their next game by just having fun.