'Someone you should know': Noted doctor believes in education

Don't make playing in the professional leagues your only goal! We know statistically that a very small percentage of athletes will ever play professional sports and there is limited collegiate scholarship support available as well. While we don't want to discourage big dreams, we want kids to focus on playing safe, having fun, being active, making new friends, and learning about themselves through competition. The few that do make it to the professional leagues worked hard, but were not repetitively injured and did not get burned out on their sport. We really want to discourage kids from specializing in one sport and playing any sport all year long. Even the best athletes need to give their bodies a break so they remain both physically and mentally healthy.