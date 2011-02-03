Some XLV players Hall-of-Fame worthy; others have work to do

Steelers WR Hines Ward: It gets tougher to make it in as a receiver every year. Even though there is a faction of fans that don't want to hear another Steelers receiver went into the Hall of Fame, when you look at Ward's production he has to be in the conversation. He could be looking at his third Super Bowl title. His 954 receptions are 81 more than Lynn Swann and John Stallworth put together. Hines has 11,702 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. In the 16 postseason games (12-4 record) in which he has appeared, the equivalent of a regular season, he has 81 receptions, 1,103 yards, nine touchdowns and 53 first downs. What happens if he catches the winning TD from Roethlisberger on Sunday?