Some Patriots in paradise still dealing with Super Bowl loss

"Congratulations to them, they deserved it," Wilfork said. "To go through what they went through in the first part of the season, everybody doubting them … I think they shut up a lot of people, especially a lot of people who doubted Peyton Manning's brother, Eli. I was telling Peyton today (during the AFC practice) I was very proud of what he did. He showed what a true champion's all about. He took in all of the criticism and turned it around."