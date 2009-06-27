Some little-known facts about running backs in the draft

Did you know ...
» The first NFL player to run for 1,000 yards was Beattie Feathers in 1934. In his next six seasons, he gained a total of 976 yards.
» Former Supreme Court judge Whizzer White led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 1938 with 567 yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top college senior RBs
» Twenty three running backs have been selected first overall in the NFL draft. Only quarterbacks (28 times) have been selected more often (All-time No. 1 overall picks).
» The last rookie running back to be selected first overall was Ki-Jana Carter in 1995 by Cincinnati.
» Since 1971, 46 rookie running backs have rushed for 1,000 yards or more, five are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and Barry Sanders.
» The Redskins selected UCLA RB Cal Rossi with their first-round pick in 1946 and 1947, but he never played a down in the NFL.
» Since 1999 (10 years), the highest a true fullback has been selected is 52nd overall (in 2007), Brian Leonard by the St. Louis Rams. No fullback has been selected in the first round since 1994 when the 49ers drafted Florida State's William Floyd of Florida State with the 28th pick.