Some little-known facts about quarterbacks in the draft

» In 1999, five quarterbacks were selected in the top 12 picks of the draft. Three are no longer in the NFL: Tim Couch (No. 1 overall), Akili Smith (No. 3) and Cade McCown (No. 12). Donovan McNabb, taken second overall, is thriving with the Eagles, while Daunte Culpepper, taken No. 11 overall, is playing for Detroit.