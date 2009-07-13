Some little-known facts about offensive tackles in the draft

Did you know:
» Over the past 10 drafts (2000-2009), 31 tackles have been drafted in the first round.
Top college senior OTs
Check out Gil Brandt's list of the best offensive tackle prospects for the 2010 draft and take a look at where Tennesseee center Josh McNeil landed in the rankings. **More ...**
» Over the past 10 drafts, 13 tackles have been selected in the first 10 picks of the round (two have shifted to guard). Over the same period, nine running backs were selected in the top 10 picks.
» Only five rookie offensive linemen have been named to the Pro Bowl. All five are tackles (Jake Long '08, Joe Thomas '07, Marcus McNeil '07, Richmond Webb 1991 and Chris Hinton 1984).
» Three offensive tackles have cap numbers for 2008 of more than $8 million: Joe Thomas ($8.86 million) Walter Jones ($8.6 million) and Orlando Pace ($8.175 million).
» Hall of Fame tackle Roosevelt Brown (Giants) is the lowest drafted player in the Hall of Fame, having been taken in the 27th round in 1953.
» Since 1968, three offensive tackles have been drafted first overall: Hall of Famer Ron Yary (1968), Orlando Pace (1997) and Jake Long (2008).
» Lou Groza, the Cleveland Browns' all-time leading scorer with 1,349 points, played offensive tackle (in addition to kicker) and is in the Hall of Fame as a tackle. He was the NFL Player of the Year in 1954.