 Skip to main content
Advertising

Some little-known facts about offensive tackles in the draft

Published: Jul 13, 2009 at 02:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

Did you know:

» Over the past 10 drafts (2000-2009), 31 tackles have been drafted in the first round.

Top college senior OTs

Check out Gil Brandt's list of the best offensive tackle prospects for the 2010 draft and take a look at where Tennesseee center Josh McNeil landed in the rankings. **More ...**

» **Brooks: Top 16 NFL prospects**

» Over the past 10 drafts, 13 tackles have been selected in the first 10 picks of the round (two have shifted to guard). Over the same period, nine running backs were selected in the top 10 picks.

» Only five rookie offensive linemen have been named to the Pro Bowl. All five are tackles (Jake Long '08, Joe Thomas '07, Marcus McNeil '07, Richmond Webb 1991 and Chris Hinton 1984).

» Three offensive tackles have cap numbers for 2008 of more than $8 million: Joe Thomas ($8.86 million) Walter Jones ($8.6 million) and Orlando Pace ($8.175 million).

» Hall of Fame tackle Roosevelt Brown (Giants) is the lowest drafted player in the Hall of Fame, having been taken in the 27th round in 1953.

» Since 1968, three offensive tackles have been drafted first overall: Hall of Famer Ron Yary (1968), Orlando Pace (1997) and Jake Long (2008).

» Lou Groza, the Cleveland Browns' all-time leading scorer with 1,349 points, played offensive tackle (in addition to kicker) and is in the Hall of Fame as a tackle. He was the NFL Player of the Year in 1954.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in after weeks of evading law enforcement for domestic violence warrant

Former Lions and Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton turns himself in after weeks of evading law enforcement for a domestic violence warrant, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced.
news

Guard Nick Allegretti says he came to Commanders to 'be a starter in Week 1'

Commanders' new guard, Nick Allegretti, talked about why he came to Washington. "I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1," Allegretti said. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address 'obvious' O-line needs through multiple avenues

After five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters, the Seattle Seahawks have a clear void on the front line, which general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to address through both free agency and the draft.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.