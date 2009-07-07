 Skip to main content
Some little-known facts about guards/centers in the draft

Published: Jul 07, 2009 at 07:21 AM
Gil Brandt

» In six of the last 10 drafts, no center has been drafted in the first round.

» In 2009, for only the second time in the draft history, two centers were selected in the first round (Alex Mack and Eric Wood).

» The only position to have fewer drafted players over the past 10 drafts is the fullback position.

» In 1999, only eight centers were drafted.

» In three of the last 10 drafts, no guard has been drafted in the first round.

» In 2009, the first guard selected was Oregon State's Andy Levitre, taken 51st overall.

» In the last 10 drafts, eight guards have been chosen in the first round.

