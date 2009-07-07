Some little-known facts about guards/centers in the draft

» In six of the last 10 drafts, no center has been drafted in the first round.
Top college senior G/Cs
» The only position to have fewer drafted players over the past 10 drafts is the fullback position.
» In 1999, only eight centers were drafted.
» In three of the last 10 drafts, no guard has been drafted in the first round.
» In the last 10 drafts, eight guards have been chosen in the first round.