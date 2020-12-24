Around the NFL

Some Jets fans angry at punter Braden Mann for making tackle in victory over Rams

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets white-knuckled a dwindling lead in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams late into the fourth quarter.

A once 20-3 lead sat at 23-20 with under six minutes remaining when Adam Gase sent his punt unit onto the field. Rookie Braden Mann booted the pigskin 50 yards where Rams returner Nsimba Webster corralled the ball and streaked upfield.

Webster caught daylight and appeared headed for a potential go-ahead touchdown.

Mann stepped in the way. The 5-foot-11 former high school linebacker took down Webster for his fourth tackle of the season, helping preserve the Jets' first victory of the year and, in some ways, altering franchise history.

Had Mann missed the tackle, the Jets might still be winless and in line for the No. 1 overall to land Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, widely considered the top QB prospect in college football.

"I haven't looked at it that way, but I guess I could see where people would think that," Mann said Wednesday in a phone interview with ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Mann's tackle stopped Webster from scoring, the Jets defense forced a turnover on downs and the offense drained the rest of the clock. W.

Given the sequence of events, it's logical to give Mann a large portion of the credit for the win. For some Gang Green fans, however, a win was bad, as it could force the Jets to miss out on a potentially franchise-altering player like Lawrence, who has yet to announce his intentions for 2021. Some of those fans let him hear about it with angry responses.

"I got a few messages like that," he said. "But whoever says something like that, I don't think they ever tried to compete at something like this. For us, we get paid to play. We get paid to win."

Mann called his first win as a pro "sweet" and said he ignores the fake tough guys on social media.

"I couldn't care less about the social media reaction, to be honest with you," he said.

Mann said he didn't deserve credit for the win, noting a big PBU by Marcus Maye and Frank Gore﻿'s big first downs to milk the clock.

"It was a whole-team thing," the rookie said.

It's a win that helped the Jets avoid 0-16 and could cost them a chance at the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck came out of college.

Related Content

news

Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday it placed Jedrick Wills Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell won't coach vs. Bucs due to COVID-19 protocols

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, won't coach this Saturday against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has been 'a pro' handling benching

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Carson Wentz doesn't want to be a distraction for the team and has handled being benching like a pro.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) believes he's 'on track' to play vs. Eagles

With the Cowboys nearing a must-win game against the Eagles to keep their postseason hopes alive in the disappointing NFC East, Ezekiel Elliott believes he'll be ready to return after missing one week.
news

DeAndre Hopkins goes off on critics of his practice schedule: 'Come watch me play the game'

More than 18 years after Allen Iverson's famous "practice" tirade, DeAndre Hopkins took exception to what he said were some local reporters' criticism regarding the number of practices missed. 
news

Tom Brady 'blessed' to be playing in 300th regular-season game

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his HOF career as he approaches his 300th regular-season game, which will be played this Saturday in Detroit where his NFL career officially started. 
news

Around the NFL: 2020 Week 16 Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- looks ahead to Week 16, offering thoughts on each game. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Week 16 Preview  

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks where they preview Week 16 and welcome Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell. 
news

Former Cowboys, Packers punter Ron Widby dies at 75

Former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers punter Ron Widby, who was a Pro Bowler and member of the Cowboys' 1971 championship season, died on Wednesday. He was 75. 
news

Derek Carr (groin) improves to full participant in Raiders' Wednesday practice

Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) improved in participation status Wednesday, going from a limited participant in Las Vegas' Tuesday practice to a full participant Wednesday.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts are 'most complete team in the league'

The Indianapolis Colts sit at 10-4 and are in prime position for a playoff berth. While Indy isn't in line for a No. 1 seed, owner Jim Irsay believes his team could be the best squad in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW