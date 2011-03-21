Solid draft could help Cowboys, Giants get back in playoff mix

There are glaring needs at defensive end, offensive tackle, safety and cornerback. A big defensive end with long arms would be best in the Cowboys' 3-4 scheme, with players like Cal's Cameron Jordan or Wisconsin's J.J. Watt a good fit. Doug Free did a nice job at left tackle and is flexible enough to play either side, which gives them a wider range of tackles to choose from in the draft. In the secondary, the Cowboys have been looking for a safety who excels in coverage since Roy Williams was in Dallas, and a decision also has to be made on veteran cornerback Terence Newman. With three picks in the top 71, the Cowboys should hit their top needs.