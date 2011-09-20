Soliai, Dolphins unable to reach long-term deal before deadline

The Miami Dolphins and nose tackle Paul Soliai didn't reach a long-term deal before Tuesday's league deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts with their teams, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer.
Teams had until 4 p.m. ET to sign players or have them play the remainder of the season under the franchise tag.
The Dolphins elected during the offseason to apply the franchise tag to Soliai, paying the 27-year-old roughly $12.5 million. Soliai is scheduled to hit free agency next offseason.
Soliai has four tackles through two games this season after posting 39 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 2010.