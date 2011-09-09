Solder expected to fill in for injured Vollmer for Patriots

Notes: Belichick, who has been coaching in the NFL since 1975, was asked when coaches' pregame butterflies before the first game finally fade. "I think it's once the game starts, kind of like what the players said. After that first kickoff, then you're into the game. There are a lot of things going into this game that you're not as sure about: your team, their team, all the matchups and all that. There's more of a comfort level when you have more evidence. But it's exciting. It's always exciting to get started." ... Although the Patriots have fared much better in Miami in recent years, beating the Dolphins 41-14 last Oct. 4 at Sun Life Stadium, the Dolphins still hold a 33-13 all-time edge in Miami.