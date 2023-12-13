SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

The Super Bowl is going back to Cali -- Southern California, to be exact.

Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.

It will be the second time in five years that the biggest of big games will take place at the venue.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."