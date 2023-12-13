SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

The Super Bowl is going back to Cali -- Southern California, to be exact.
Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
It will be the second time in five years that the biggest of big games will take place at the venue.
"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."
It's the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The Rams became just the second team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at their home site. The 2026 season's Super Bowl will also be the second straight in the state of California, with Super Bowl LX slated for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Upcoming Super Bowls
|Super Bowl
|Stadium
|City
|Date
|Super Bowl LVIII
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas
|Feb. 11, 2024
|Super Bowl LIX
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans
|Feb. 9, 2025
|Super Bowl LX
|Levi's Stadium
|Santa Clara, California
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Super Bowl LXI
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, California
|TBA
Wednesday's announcement confirms the continuation of Southern California's rich history with the Super Bowl. The very first Super Bowl in 1967 took place at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum and Super Bowl LXI will be the ninth to take place in the greater L.A. area, which has seen two at the coliseum, five at Pasadena's Rose Bowl and will now host its second at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.
