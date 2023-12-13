Around the NFL

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 05:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Super Bowl is going back to Cali -- Southern California, to be exact.

Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.

It will be the second time in five years that the biggest of big games will take place at the venue.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

It's the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The Rams became just the second team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at their home site. The 2026 season's Super Bowl will also be the second straight in the state of California, with Super Bowl LX slated for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Upcoming Super Bowls

Table inside Article
Super Bowl Stadium City Date
Super Bowl LVIII Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Feb. 11, 2024
Super Bowl LIX Caesars Superdome New Orleans Feb. 9, 2025
Super Bowl LX Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California Feb. 8, 2026
Super Bowl LXI SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California TBA

Wednesday's announcement confirms the continuation of Southern California's rich history with the Super Bowl. The very first Super Bowl in 1967 took place at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum and Super Bowl LXI will be the ninth to take place in the greater L.A. area, which has seen two at the coliseum, five at Pasadena's Rose Bowl and will now host its second at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

As the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location launched its Priority Access deposit program today for Super Bowl LXI ticket packages. With tickets to the event not yet available, this is currently the only way for fans to guarantee seats to the game.

