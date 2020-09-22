SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host voting center

More than a dozen NFL franchises are doing their part to make voting possible for all citizens this November, and one of the league's newest venues will be playing a role.

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a vote center location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3., according to a joint announcement from the teams, venue, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State's office Tuesday.

The vote center will be located adjacent to the stadium, and all L.A. County registered voters will be eligible to vote at the location.

"We are proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to turn SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park into a Vote Center," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, in a statement. "Our goal is to help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote."

The announcement comes as part of the NFL's recognition of National Voter Registration Day as part of continued efforts to encourage civic engagement in the 2020 election through NFL Votes.

The NFL has joined the Civic Alliance and will promote the "Election Day of Service," a national effort organized with Power the Polls to recruit a new generation of young, diverse poll workers to support safe elections. In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL also launched a campaign entitled "Latinos Vote" for Latino fans.