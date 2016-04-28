Social reaction to draft frenzy

After all the combines, pro days, work outs and meetings draft day has finally arrived.
Optimism is at its peak with teams trying to better position themselves for the present and future. While draft rooms are designated for team officials only, social media is not.
Around The NFL has compiled some of the best tweets from the NFL community during Thursday's festivities.
Remember it doesn't matter what round or pick you're long as you make the best of your opportunities. Congrats #NFLDraft #MON5T3R— Navorro Bowman (@NBowman53) April 29, 2016
The #Broncos didn't think Paxton Lynch would be here… but he is. So John Elway takes the #Memphis QB at No. 26. Cancel the Kaepernick talks— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2016
Laquon Treadwell congrats on being selected by the Minnesota Viking!#truewarrior— Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) April 29, 2016
My brotha man @JDoc_son congrats go get it bro— Jason Verrett (@Jfeeva_2) April 29, 2016
Hue Jackson admits that he wanted a WR "as fast as I could get one." Promises Corey Coleman gives this offense chance to be "dynamic."— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 29, 2016
Uh oh they messed up and let me and @DeForestBuckner back together again. 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁— Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) April 29, 2016
Karl Joseph!!! Welcome to #RaiderNation— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 29, 2016
Tunsil's 1st lesson as a pro might be his most important... "Get them lames out your circle"— ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) April 29, 2016
Congrats to Tunsil!!— Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) April 29, 2016
Laremy Tunsil said "someone hacked my twitter account" and that the video was "years ago." He said he learned of it in the green room.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2016
I like that pick by Tampa !!— Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) April 29, 2016
With the 3rd overall pick, the Chargers select Ohio State DE Joey Bosa! #ChargersDraft. pic.twitter.com/zUDdmA1xiq— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 29, 2016
We up next!! pic.twitter.com/dCz90XV6pe— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) April 29, 2016
The NFL loves Ohio State players #NflDraft— NickBarnett (@NickBarnett) April 29, 2016
Congrats Leonard Floyd! Welcome to the NFL family! #AlwaysADawg— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 29, 2016
I think Zeke is coming to Dallas— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) April 29, 2016
With the second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Eagles select QB Carson Wentz.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFlyhttps://t.co/nHRUcXximj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2016
Los Angeles has a new star. pic.twitter.com/zcpcUnQZQs— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2016
Pre-draft tweets:
Extremely proud of the young men who have joined us here in Chicago for #nfldraft. Excited to welcome them into the NFL family— Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 28, 2016
Good vibes sent to all who will start their NFL journey this weekend! Enjoy your dream come true fellas! pic.twitter.com/PFXDZeVBn7— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2016
In the green room! #draft2016 pic.twitter.com/LNsI7U2alP— Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) April 28, 2016
Ready for action.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 28, 2016
.@JaredGoff16 on the red carpet #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/EWnQlK4TH1— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2016
I love watching football. But I think this is my favorite night of the year. #DraftTown #Finally pic.twitter.com/gB8VAIVKHG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2016
Off to the draft hall with my Night One compadres @SteveMariucci @MikeMayock @StanfordFball @CoachDavidShaw pic.twitter.com/jC3vqjnpqU— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 28, 2016
Life Changing. Good Luck Next Gen. @Lions pic.twitter.com/02Gva8zKcb— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 28, 2016
.@EzekielElliott just made a huge fashion statement on the #NFLDraft red carpet. pic.twitter.com/VnriVFDz6s— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2016
A Day I Will Never Forget #DraftDay https://t.co/T2OfTWztCM— Greg Robinson (@G_ROB73) April 28, 2016
.@cj_wentz hitting the red carpet with is mom #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/9mK0vgQGVh— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2016
Welcome new @Giants. See the 2016 #NFLDraft on NFL Mobile with NFL Network & @Verizon. https://t.co/CmODWX1eWT #Ad— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 28, 2016
We are drafting a 🤔🤔🤔😁😁😁🤐🤐🤐😂😂😂— King me (@sammywatkins) April 28, 2016
Can anyone figure out the #SeahawksDraftClues?? How about @DangeRussWilson?? pic.twitter.com/yuEzeR0lTp— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 28, 2016
One hour til #LionsDraft! pic.twitter.com/0GfSfnF9Ra— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 28, 2016
Early front runner for getup of the night... pic.twitter.com/SOv6W64Jjh— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 28, 2016
Bosa pic.twitter.com/5CpkNDlvGZ— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 28, 2016
Good luck to everyone in the draft. No matter where u picked at embrace the opportunity— Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) April 28, 2016
.@MylesJack taking the red carpet with his mom #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/9ziwAnR4oo— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2016
Getting fresh for the Red Carpet!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bEa453yffx— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 28, 2016
Beautiful day, packed house at @LALIVE for @RamsNFL Draft Party. I believe that might be an actual Ram skull. pic.twitter.com/i0iwALPf5E— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 28, 2016
"That's some sweet feet."@ronnie_stanley is #PlaymakerClean 👌#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mpIvPZrb7i— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2016
I like Bosa as a player but not this high. Not a knock on him but just think that's a high pick for him.— NickBarnett (@NickBarnett) April 29, 2016
The Bills are ready to get this party started in Chicago. 💯 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/an7hGOCUZ0— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 28, 2016
Teams that have drafted the most Hall of Famers.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UH4Wj16IvZ— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2016