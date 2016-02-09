Social media reacts to Broncos championship parade

Tuesday marked the championship parade for the Denver Broncos after they earned their third world championship with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Check in below on some of the fun that was had by the city of Denver during the parade:
2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Panthers' win over Falcons on Thursday night
Despite a late scare from the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers held on Thursday night for a victory over their NFC South rivals.
Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery
Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
The official inactives for the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice
Texans WR Brandin Cooks is back with Houston after sitting out last week's practices and game. Cooks discussed his feelings on not being traded by this year's deadline and playing on a 'rebuilding' team.
Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.
Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) placed on injured reserve
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are being placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four games, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims
At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.
Patrick Mahomes ready to 'keep rolling' after throwing franchise-record 68 passes in Week 9 win
Patrick Mahomes is used to airing it out, but Week 9 was excessive, even for him. Most important to Mahomes, though, was the win over Tennessee, even if it required extra work for his cannon of a right arm.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.
