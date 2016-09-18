Social media reactions to Rams' return to L.A.

NFL return? Raiders expected to be interested in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles
The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans
Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8
The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season
Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers
Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles
If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs and safety Jayron Kearse will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7
With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, Tyler Huntley will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week
Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'
With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety Kevin Byard earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'
In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.