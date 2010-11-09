 Skip to main content
Soaring Giants take on reeling Cowboys

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 01:27 PM

Hakeem Nicks has nine TDs this year.

The storyline
The Cowboys are dead, but this will be interesting to see if they can get revved up for a division game with Jason Garrett now at the helm. The Giants thrashed them physically a few weeks back and may have ended Tony Romo's season.

Why you should watch
Who backs up Jon Kitna, anyway? That might be worth checking out. The Giants have the opportunity to start pulling away some in the NFC East. Look for Dallas' woeful secondary to be shredded, again.

Did you know?
Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware has eight sacks in his last seven games against the Giants (including the playoffs). ... Dallas' Dez Bryant leads all rookies with six touchdowns. ... Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw ranks third in the NFC with 905 yards from scrimmage. ... New York's Steve Smith leads the NFC with 154 receptions since 2009.

