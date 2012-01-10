So many factors led to Broncos' dramatic winning TD

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 03:32 AM

It will go down as one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

The Broncosknocked the mighty Steelers out of the playoffs with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas.

It was set up by the Broncos' league-best rushing attack and the fact that Denver had run on 21 of their 24 first-down plays in regulation.

On the first snap of overtime, the Steelers brought every defender within five yards of the line of scrimmage to stop a first-down run.

Ike Taylor was on an island with Thomas, with no help in the deep middle of the field. Thomas' post pattern off of play-action was the perfect play call to attack the defense.

After faking a handoff to Willis McGahee, Tebow calmly set his feet and delivered a strike to Thomas. The pinpoint pass hit the big receiver in stride, Thomas stiff-armed Taylor and had the speed to finish the touchdown.

