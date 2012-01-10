So many factors led to Broncos' dramatic winning TD

It will go down as one of the greatest plays in NFL history.
The Broncosknocked the mighty Steelers out of the playoffs with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas.
It was set up by the Broncos' league-best rushing attack and the fact that Denver had run on 21 of their 24 first-down plays in regulation.
On the first snap of overtime, the Steelers brought every defender within five yards of the line of scrimmage to stop a first-down run.
Ike Taylor was on an island with Thomas, with no help in the deep middle of the field. Thomas' post pattern off of play-action was the perfect play call to attack the defense.
After faking a handoff to Willis McGahee, Tebow calmly set his feet and delivered a strike to Thomas. The pinpoint pass hit the big receiver in stride, Thomas stiff-armed Taylor and had the speed to finish the touchdown.