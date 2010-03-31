So long, Seahawks? Sims becoming trade target for ever-busy Lions

Published: Mar 31, 2010 at 05:55 AM

The Detroit Lions are strongly considering making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for restricted free-agent guard Rob Sims, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.

Sims is drawing interest from several teams, and he could be signed to an offer sheet. He has a fourth-round tender, but a return to Seattle seems unlikely.

The Chicago Bears are another team that's mulling a deal for Sims.

The Lions have been one of the most active teams this offseason, in free agency and trade options, including possibly dealing the No. 2 overall draft pick. The team also is considering signing free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones and issuing an offer sheet to restricted free-agent defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove of the New Orleans Saints.

