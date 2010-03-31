So long, Seahawks? Sims becoming trade target for ever-busy Lions

The Detroit Lions are strongly considering making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for restricted free-agent guard Rob Sims, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.
[ For more on all 32 NFL teams, check out the latest from our bloggers.
» ](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)Blog Blitz
Sims is drawing interest from several teams, and he could be signed to an offer sheet. He has a fourth-round tender, but a return to Seattle seems unlikely.
The Lions have been one of the most active teams this offseason, in free agency and trade options, including possibly dealing the No. 2 overall draft pick. The team also is considering signing free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones and issuing an offer sheet to restricted free-agent defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove of the New Orleans Saints.