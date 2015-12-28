So long, San Diego: Chargers place Eric Weddle on IR

Whether or not the Chargers have played their last game in San Diego, Eric Weddle has likely played his last game for the Chargers.
The team on Monday placed the Pro Bowl safety on injured reserve with the groin injury that forced him out of the lineup in Thursday night's loss to the Raiders. The Chargers placed three other players on IR, including tight end Ladarius Green (ankle).
Set to become an unrestricted free agent, Weddle is a shoe-in to find a new team after the Bolts told him in June that they had no plans to re-sign him.
"He'll be excited about playing this year and then hit free agency," his agent, David Canter, told U-T San Diego before the season.
Ranked as the league's 32nd best safety by Pro Football Focus, Weddle landed No. 12 on Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top 20 unrestricted free agents of 2016.
Set to turn 31 next month, Weddle's career is entering its final stages, but he can still help teams in need of a reliable backstop. That's exactly what he's been for the Chargers since they made him the 37th overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. Before dealing with injuries this season, Weddle had started every game for San Diego since 2010.
With two All-Pro nods during his productive career, Weddle's playing days will carry on for a team that still appreciates what he can bring.