Snyder: Redskins headed in right direction under Shanahan

Notes: Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett gave the latest harsh assessment of Haynesworth on Thursday, saying "sooner or later he's going to have to grow up and understand what's going on. Not everybody in the National Football League's going to let Albert do what he wants on the field, it doesn't work that way. Wherever he goes or stays here, it's going to be under the same constraints. He wasn't happy this year with the 3-4 (scheme)? He wasn't happy last year with the 4-3? What else do you want to do? You want to run a 2-5?" Haslett also backed Shanahan's decision to make Haynesworth inactive for last Sunday's game against the New York Giants. "The guy doesn't practice well on Thursday, about as poor as I've ever seen, and then Friday, (he has a) so-called 'illness' that he doesn't practice," Haslett said. "And you're the head coach on Saturday night getting ready for Sunday, you've got to make a decision what's best for the football club, and I think Mike made the right decision."