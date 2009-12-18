Snow moves Bears-Ravens to 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday

Published: Dec 18, 2009 at 08:46 AM

BALTIMORE -- The starting time of Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears has been moved back to 4:15 p.m. EST because of an impending heavy snowstorm.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The city of Baltimore originally recommended the move, and the NFL approved the change on Friday.

An estimated 10-15 inches of snow is expected to fall in Maryland, beginning shortly before midnight on Friday and ending in the early morning hours Sunday.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines in loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Sure, things in Cleveland might be collapsing right now, but did you watch ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ on Sunday night? The Browns rookie took care of Lamar Jackson in their first meeting.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bengals rocket into top 10, while Cowboys tumble out of top five

What does the NFL pecking order look like in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season? In Dan Hanzus' updated Power Rankings, the Bengals rocket into the top 10, the Cowboys tumble out of the top five and there's another change at No. 1.
news

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seahawks WR ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's loss. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.  
news

Jonathan Allen: Washington 'can't get complacent' amid three-game win streak

After Monday night's win over the Seahawks, Washington is in playoff contention after its third consecutive win, but the team isn't becoming complacent entering their bye week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW