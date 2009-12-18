Snow moves Bears-Ravens to 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The starting time of Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears has been moved back to 4:15 p.m. EST because of an impending heavy snowstorm.
The game was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
The city of Baltimore originally recommended the move, and the NFL approved the change on Friday.
An estimated 10-15 inches of snow is expected to fall in Maryland, beginning shortly before midnight on Friday and ending in the early morning hours Sunday.
