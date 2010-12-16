Snow forces Redskins to gym; Shanahan seeks indoor facility

The fact that the Redskins don't have an indoor practice place, popularly known as a "bubble," has been something of a curiosity in recent years. Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs didn't want one -- he preferred practicing in the elements -- but Shanahan is averse to sending his players out in the rain. Or when it's so cold that the field is frozen. Or, as the players found out Thursday, when an inch or two of snow is expected.