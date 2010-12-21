Snow forces Eagles-Vikings game to Tuesday night

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:48 PM

The storyline
The Eagles are perfect in prime time games this season and can wrap up the NFC East with a win. This prime time affair, however, will be the rare Tuesday night edition due to a blizzard that postponed Sunday night's game.

Why you should watch
Michael Vick is a human highlight reel. DeSean Jackson is a human highlight reel. Brett Favre is sure to create intrigue regarding his playing status. Trent Cole will add to his All Pro season.

Did you know?
Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has three sacks in two career games against the Eagles. ... Minnesota's Visanthe Shiancoe has the fourth-most touchdowns among tight ends since 2008 (20). ... LeSean McCoy has 2,532 career yards from scrimmage -- the most for any Eagle in his first two seasons. ... Philadelphia's Asante Samuel has the most interceptions in the league since 2006 with 36.

