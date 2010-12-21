Snow forces Eagles-Vikings game to Tuesday night

Did you know?

Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has three sacks in two career games against the Eagles. ... Minnesota's Visanthe Shiancoe has the fourth-most touchdowns among tight ends since 2008 (20). ... LeSean McCoy has 2,532 career yards from scrimmage -- the most for any Eagle in his first two seasons. ... Philadelphia's Asante Samuel has the most interceptions in the league since 2006 with 36.