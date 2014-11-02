Snow covers Foxborough before Broncos-Patriots

How about five hours before a game, coach?
The weather in Foxborough turned blizzardly Sunday morning, with snow flurries pouring down prior to the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots' matchup.
The snow is expected to turn to light rain as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, with winds increasing.
The precipitation is also expected to dissipate by kickoff, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees prior to the start of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady XVI.
The Patriots did not cover the field in advance of the weather, which could make for sloppy conditions, even if the precipitation dies out. That could provide an even bigger home-field advantage for New England against Manning.
The key will be the wind, which is predicted to be around 20 mph. More than rain, cold or snow, the wind will influence how the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are able to sling the football Sunday afternoon.
Per NFL Media research, in games with 20-plus mph winds there is a discrepancy between Brady and Manning's stats. The former is 282-of-445 passing, with a 63.4 completion percentage, 3,167 yards (243.6 per game), 27 touchdowns, four interceptions, 101.0 passer rating and an 11-2 record. Meanwhile, Manning is is 179-of-307 passing, with a 58.3 completion percentage, 1,776 yards (222.0 per game), five touchdowns, nine interceptions, 68.0 passer rating and a 3-5 record.
