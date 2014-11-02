Snow covers Foxborough before Broncos-Patriots

Per NFL Media research, in games with 20-plus mph winds there is a discrepancy between Brady and Manning's stats. The former is 282-of-445 passing, with a 63.4 completion percentage, 3,167 yards (243.6 per game), 27 touchdowns, four interceptions, 101.0 passer rating and an 11-2 record. Meanwhile, Manning is is 179-of-307 passing, with a 58.3 completion percentage, 1,776 yards (222.0 per game), five touchdowns, nine interceptions, 68.0 passer rating and a 3-5 record.