Snead accepts Rams' GM post, ending team's long search

Les Snead has accepted an offer to become general manager of the St. Louis Rams, according to a league source.
Snead, who had been the Atlanta Falcons' director of player personnel, was one of several candidates for the position.
On Friday, NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche had reported that the Rams had shortened their list of prospective GMs to two or three finalists, including Snead and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings.
Early Saturday, however, the Vikings announced they had promoted Paton, naming him the team's assistant general manager and keeping him in Minnesota.
Snead was in Atlanta for 13 seasons. He began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, working with the scouting staff there from 1995-97.
Snead's name has been linked with the Rams position since the team began its search. In early January, we reported on NFL.com that Snead was in the mix before the team had even hired new head coach Jeff Fisher. We also reported that the Oakland Raidershad been considering Snead for their GM spot, a job that ultimately went to Reggie McKenzie.