Snead accepts Rams' GM post, ending team's long search

Published: Feb 11, 2012 at 07:09 AM

Les Snead has accepted an offer to become general manager of the St. Louis Rams, according to a league source.

Snead, who had been the Atlanta Falcons' director of player personnel, was one of several candidates for the position.

On Friday, NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche had reported that the Rams had shortened their list of prospective GMs to two or three finalists, including Snead and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings.

Early Saturday, however, the Vikings announced they had promoted Paton, naming him the team's assistant general manager and keeping him in Minnesota.

Snead was in Atlanta for 13 seasons. He began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, working with the scouting staff there from 1995-97.

Snead's name has been linked with the Rams position since the team began its search. In early January, we reported on NFL.com that Snead was in the mix before the team had even hired new head coach Jeff Fisher. We also reported that the Oakland Raidershad been considering Snead for their GM spot, a job that ultimately went to Reggie McKenzie.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW