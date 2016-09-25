Snap Judgments: Zimmer, Vikings riding defense to 3-0 start

Riding the defense to a championship is the Baltimore way, and it bodes well at least that that side of the ball is back front and center for Harbaugh's club. And did you see that one-handed, tip-drill interception by inside linebacker C.J. Mosley against the Jaguars? Mosley is rapidly emerging as a big-time playmaker for the Ravens' D. Baltimore has won its three games by a combined 13 points, and there's never a moment in their games where they're in a comfortable position. But there's something to be said for being able to live on the razor's edge, and not only survive but thrive. The Ravens' revamped defense is making the difference, and doing what it takes when the game is hanging in the balance. Baltimore has surrendered just 10 points in the second half of games this season, and posted four sacks and three interceptions of Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles on Sunday.