Snap Judgments, Week 9: Steelers fail again on the road

There were tough guys in the league, and then there was Krueger, who played on the defensive line wearing nothing but a two-bar facemask and a menacing scowl. He was so good over the course of his long career that he made All-Pro in 1960, 1965 and again in 1970, despite later learning he played without any ligaments in one of his knees from the early '60s on. In Week 9 of 1971, the 49ers lost 26-20 at home at Candlestick to the sad-sack Saints, falling to 6-3. (The same two teams met in the Bay Area this week, with the same result.) San Francisco still would go on to win the NFC West that season, the second of its three straight division titles from 1970 to '72. But all three years ended bitterly with a 49ers playoff loss to Dallas -- a score the San Francisco franchise would finally settle in the early '80s thanks to Joe Montana, Dwight Clark and a certain clutch catch.